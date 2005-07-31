Detroit's Young Mayor Lags in Primaries

Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick trails his challenger in Tuesday's nonpartisan primary, according to the latest polls. Kilpatrick has struggled with budget problems and questions over his personal conduct. Quinn Klinefleter of member station WDET reports.

Kilpatrick was a rising star in the Democrat party when he took office four years ago at age 30, the youngest mayor the city has ever had. But he could also become the first Detroit incumbent in a half-century to finish second in a city primary, which would leave him open to challenges to winning a second term.

