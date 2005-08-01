© 2022
'Haarlem': Heather Neff's Tale of Two Cities

By Ed Gordon
Published August 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Heather Neff juxtaposes Dutch and American culture in her latest novel.
There is Haarlem -- in the Netherlands, near Amsterdam -- and there is Harlem, in New York.

Heather Neff explores both locales in her new novel, Haarlem, as a 45-year-old recovering alcoholic shaped by his upbringing in the New York urban center searches for spiritual fulfillment in the Dutch city.

Neff tells Ed Gordon the book juxtaposes very different worlds that are closer than a first glance might reveal.

