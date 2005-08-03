The World's Biggest Menu Collection?

Come lunchtime, many Americans sitting at their jobs start leafing though the stack of take-out menus tucked away in the desk drawer -- but for Harley Spiller, a.k.a. "Inspector Collector," that set of menus isn't just in a drawer. It's under the bed in his tiny New York City Apartment, above his bed, in cabinets and on shelves.

In fact, Spiller claims to have more than 10,000 Chinese food takeout menus. But is it a record-breaking number? On Sunday, the avid collector (he hoards bottle caps, straws and much more) and his friends decided to go though the stacks and start counting.

He only has to beat 4,000 -- a record currently held by a man in Florida. Spiller wants his own name in the Guinness Book of World Records, and producers Kara Oehler and Ann Heppermann of Brooklyn share an audio postcard of his attempt at fame.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.