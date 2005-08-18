A Father's Legacy: Tales of Exotic Lands

He grew up on Long Island, but Shuja Sohrewardy's family ties extend all the way back to India and Pakistan. And it grew even more complicated when, 58 years ago this week, the partition of the two countries occurred.

But as Sohrewardy tells his friend Lauren Macioce, his father brought some traditions with him — like a habit of telling his young son elaborate stories about exotic lands, most often entirely in Urdu.

Excerpts from the StoryCorps oral history project can be heard every Friday on 'Morning Edition'. Recordings of participants' conversations also go to the Library of Congress.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.