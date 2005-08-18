© 2022
Britain Looks Anew at Integration Policies

By Anthony Kuhn
Published August 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Schools in some parts of Britain are over 90 percent South Asian. After decades of derision, advocates of school integration are now likely to get their way.

Britons are examining to what extent its multicultural policies have fostered ghettos and thus disenfranchised the Muslim youth it is trying to guide away from extremism.

The introspection appears similar to recent events in the Netherlands, which culminated in an all-party report to parliament saying that its multicultural policies of the past three decades were a failure.

Anthony Kuhn
