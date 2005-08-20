Dam Project Threatens Roman Ruins in Turkey

Archaeologists are racing to finish excavating Roman ruins at the town of Allianoi before they're flooded by a new dam this fall.

The Turkish state says a reservoir will allow farmers to irrigate their fields and earn more money.

But some local farmers will lose their fields... and their homes... to the floods. Many are joining with scientists and civic groups in a bid to stop construction on the dam, which is already several years behind schedule.

