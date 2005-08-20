© 2022
Dam Project Threatens Roman Ruins in Turkey

By Ivan Watson
Published August 20, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Archaeologists are racing to finish excavating Roman ruins at the town of Allianoi before they're flooded by a new dam this fall.

The Turkish state says a reservoir will allow farmers to irrigate their fields and earn more money.

But some local farmers will lose their fields... and their homes... to the floods. Many are joining with scientists and civic groups in a bid to stop construction on the dam, which is already several years behind schedule.

Ivan Watson
Ivan Watson is currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. Following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has served as one of NPR's foreign "firemen," shuttling to and from hotspots around the Middle East and Central Asia.