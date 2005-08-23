Dinosaur Jr. Rises from the Ashes — to Rock

Dinosaur Jr.'s music helped define and shape the indie and alternative rock movement of the late 1980s and early '90s. The band has just issued re-mastered versions of their first three albums, Dinosaur, You're Living All Over Me, and Bug.

Those three records, long out of print, formed the bedrock for the return of aggressive -- and loud -- guitar. And while the music often swaggered and ripped convention, the band's lyrics were often self-effacing and complicated.

The group formed in 1984 -- and attached a "Jr." onto its name only after learning of another "Dinosaur" band. Touring clubs from their base in Massachusetts, Dinosaur Jr. became as famous for its messy internecine arguments as for its sonically challenging live shows. The dynamic between guitarist J. Mascis and bassist Lou Barlow, both gifted songwriters, finally unraveled.

Since those days, both musicians have remained active: Mascis kept Dinosaur Jr. going on his own before finally forming a new group, the Fog, and Barlow found success with two main projects: Sebadoh and the Folk Implosion.

Now the pair have reunited with drummer Murph for a tour to back the three albums that are often listed among the finest of the past 20 years. And in the process, both the musicians and their fans get a chance to relive a striking run of good music.

