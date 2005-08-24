© 2022
Britain's Anti-Terror Rules Spell Out Deportations

By Robert Siegel
Published August 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Robert Siegel talks with John Prideaux, political correspondent for The Economist magazine, about the deportation rules unveiled by Britain's Home Office Wednesday. Fomenting and glorifying terrorism are among the "unacceptable behaviors" that could lead to deportation. Prideaux talks about the implications the new measures have for human rights.

According to British Home Secretary Charles Clarke's Aug. 24 statement, the new rules cover any foreigner who "uses any means or medium, including:

• writing, producing, publishing or distributing material;

• public speaking including preaching;

• running a website; or

• using a position of responsibility such as teacher, community or youth leader

to express views which:

• foment, justify or glorify terrorist violence in furtherance of particular beliefs;

• seek to provoke others to terrorist acts;

• foment other serious criminal activity or seek to provoke others to serious criminal acts; or

• foster hatred which might lead to inter-community violence in the UK."

