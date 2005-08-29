© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Of 'A Million Ways' to Be Popular, OK Go Finds One

By Robert Siegel
Published August 29, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

A video by the band OK Go for its song "A Million Ways" has become a sensation on the Internet, with over 500,000 downloads.

The video was filmed on location -- in singer/guitarist Damian Kulash's backyard. In it, the band performs a complicated dance routine, synchronized to the last finger-point.

The band maintains the footage was not intended for public release -- but still, the video has found a strong following.

Robert Siegel talks with Kulash and his sister Trish Sie, a former professional ballroom dancer who choreographed the dance.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel