'Higher Ground,' a Show for Hurricane Relief

Organized by Wynton Marsalis and graced by a bevy of outstanding performers — Norah Jones, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, James Taylor, Dianne Reeves, Robin Williams and Bill Cosby, to name but a few — the "Higher Ground" concert held Saturday at New York's Rose Theater put the full force of many of America's most talented performers behind hurricane relief.

The concert was presented by NPR Music, WBGO Jazz 88 in Newark, N.J., and Jazz from Lincoln Center. The benefit also included an auction, with all proceeds going to aid victims of Katrina.

Laurence Fishburne hosted the five-hour extravaganza. NPR's Korva Coleman and WBGO's Gary Walker anchored the radio broadcast with special guest commenator Nick Spitzer, a New Orleans resident and host of American Routes. PBS televised the event with Performance Today host Fred Child.

