© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Town Doctor Battles Katrina's Bad Breaks

By Debbie Elliott
Published September 17, 2005 at 2:13 PM CST

Dr. Regina Benjamin founded a rural health care clinic in Bayou la Batre, Ala., 15 years ago. Katrina's 25-foot storm surge flooded her modest office, but she's still on the job, tending to people who fall between the cracks of Medicaid and private insurance.

During a recent day's work, the good doctor patched together patients while workers tried to put her office back together.

All around the small town, which relies heavily on shrimp and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, families were facing similar problems with flood damage and trying to move toward an uncertain future.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott