Joshua Bell, Nobody's Second Fiddle

At age 37, Joshua Bell already has more than 30 major label CDs to his credit. He's won a Grammy Award, and his playing helped catapult composer John Corigliano to an Academy Award for the soundtrack of the film The Red Violin.

Bell has played with every major orchestra in the world, and at every major concert hall in the world.

He's among the best-loved violinists of our time. He's also ranked as a "Living Legend" by the Indiana Historical Society, alongside the likes of Larry Bird, Kurt Vonnegut and John Cougar Mellencamp.

Bell joins Fred Child for music and conversation in NPR's Studio 4A.

