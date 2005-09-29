Images from the All Roads Project

National Geographic Society photographer Chris Rainier recently helped to direct the society's All Roads Film Project, featuring images from international photographers that tell the untold stories of their own homelands.

In a four-day event held in both Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., the National Geographic Society highlighted the work of select filmmakers, photographers and artists from under-represented areas of the globe.

Rainier and Alex Chadwick focus on the photos of three young artists: Brazil native André Cypriano, Sudharak Olwe of India and Neo Ntsoma of South Africa.

