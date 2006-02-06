© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

An Inside Look: President Bush's 2007 Budget

Published February 6, 2006 at 10:36 PM CST
The budget is handed out on Capitol Hill.
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
The budget is handed out on Capitol Hill.

Fiscal 2007 may seem like a long way off. But carrying out a February ritual, President Bush sent his proposed budget for next year to Congress on Monday. Now, lawmakers will spend months arguing over it and changing it, before ultimately deciding how to spend taxpayer money.

The $2.77 trillion budget blueprint is a window into the president's priorities and thinking in an election year.

NPR reporters offer their analysis of the budget in areas including military funding, health care spending and education.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News