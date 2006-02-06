An Inside Look: President Bush's 2007 Budget

Fiscal 2007 may seem like a long way off. But carrying out a February ritual, President Bush sent his proposed budget for next year to Congress on Monday. Now, lawmakers will spend months arguing over it and changing it, before ultimately deciding how to spend taxpayer money.

The $2.77 trillion budget blueprint is a window into the president's priorities and thinking in an election year.

NPR reporters offer their analysis of the budget in areas including military funding, health care spending and education.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.