Ex-FEMA Chief Testifies About Katrina Response

The former head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency appears before a Senate panel Friday to discuss his agency's much-criticized performance in responding to Hurricane Katrina. Michael Brown had defended his conduct in an earlier House hearing last September.

Brown said his agency's mission of responding to emergencies was marginalized when it was made part of the Homeland Security Department. "Anytime you break that cycle of preparing, responding, recovering and mitigating, you are doomed to failure," he said.

