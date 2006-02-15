© 2022
NPR News

Now, Video Resurrects the Radio Star

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published February 15, 2006 at 5:17 PM CST

The video-sharing Web site YouTube.com has changed the way some people see the Internet. But it's also changing how people hear vintage artists, from the late Wilson Pickett to the up-and-coming Arctic Monkeys.

The site, introduced in December, allows users to share video material on almost any topic. The growing archive includes plenty of vintage rock, soul, and funk performances. For many, concerns over image quality are trumped by a rare chance to see live shows.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
