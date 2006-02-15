Now, Video Resurrects the Radio Star

The video-sharing Web site YouTube.com has changed the way some people see the Internet. But it's also changing how people hear vintage artists, from the late Wilson Pickett to the up-and-coming Arctic Monkeys.

The site, introduced in December, allows users to share video material on almost any topic. The growing archive includes plenty of vintage rock, soul, and funk performances. For many, concerns over image quality are trumped by a rare chance to see live shows.

