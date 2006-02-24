Two in a Million: Danny and Annie Perasa

The story of Danny and Annie Perasa — how they met, and how they've stayed in love — inspires many who hear it. Their joy in life, and in one another, was celebrated recently in New York, where a crowd gathered to honor Danny and Annie.

The Perasas are a memorable couple. In person, they come off like a pair of favorite grandparents, with thoughtful wisecracks and stories that take unpredictable turns. They say their affinity for one another was always obvious — Danny proposed marriage on their first date.

When the Perasas launch into a story, their joy in telling it is obvious. Married since 1978, they have a sweetness about them that makes everyday items — like notes left around the house — seem exciting. On the radio and in person, Annie and Danny's infectious enthusiasm draws listeners in, making them strain to hear what the couple have to say.

Their enthusiasm has now been honored in a tangible way. The StoryCorps oral history project has dedicated its booth in Grand Central Terminal to the Perasas. On Friday, Feb. 10, a plaque was unveiled that dedicated the booth to the Perasas.

The plaque reads: "This booth is dedicated to Danny and Annie Perasa, who recorded their story here on January 6, 2004. Their humor, heart, eloquence and love will never be forgotten."

The couple made the trip to the ceremony despite Danny's illness: Suffering from pancreatic cancer, he is currently in hospice care. Their visit was a treat for those present, as the Perasas revisited the conversation they had that day in 2004, and the life they've shared since 1978.

In addition to its New York booths, StoryCorps is traveling the country to give people the chance to discuss their lives and preserve stories for future generations. Each interview is archived at the Library of Congress. And excerpts are aired Fridays on Morning Edition.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.