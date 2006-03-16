Unflattering Photo Prompts 'NYT' Correction

The New York Times ran a correction about their Sunday magazine's cover photo of former Virginia Gov. Mark Warner.

The correction acknowledged only that the film used for the shot distorted the colors of Warner's outfit -- but political observers say the unflattering picture could hurt Warner's presidential ambitions. Warner is hoping to position himself as an alternative to Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY), seen by many as the potential Democratic front-runner in the 2008 presidential election.

Alex Chadwick talks with Kathy Ryan, photo editor for The New York Times Magazine, about the decision to use the photo, and the correction.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.