Jury Deliberates on Moussaoui's Sentence

The jury has begun deliberations in the death-penalty trial of confessed al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui. The prosecution has argued that because Moussaoui played a role in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he should receive the death penalty. The defense maintains that Moussaoui should be spared the martyr's death he seeks.

At the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., lawyers on both sides of the case made their final arguments Monday.

