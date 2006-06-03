Five Media Groups Settle with Wen Ho Lee

Five news organizations have agreed to a $750,000 payment to settle a lawsuit by former government scientist Wen Ho Lee. Media-watch organizations call the development troubling. The government is also paying Dr. Lee -- once suspected of passing nuclear secrets -- nearly $1 million.

Lee said his privacy was violated when information leaked by anonymous government officials was published by the organizations. Lucy Dalglish of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press discusses the case with Howard Berkes.

