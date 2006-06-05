Canadians Shocked by Foiled Terrorism Plot

Canadians have reacted with shock and skepticism after 12 men and five teens were arrested over the weekend, accused of hatching a terrorist bomb plot involving three tons of ammonium nitrate. Charges have now been filed in the case, and more details are emerging about what police are calling an "al-Qaeda inspired" terrorist bomb plot.

Charges against 12 of the suspects include conspiracy to carry out a terrorist activity, training for terrorist purposes, illegally importing guns and ammunition, and bomb-making. The charges against five teenagers have not been made public.

Media reports have suggested that more arrests are to come. Robert Siegel talks with reporter Richard Reynolds in Toronto.

