Immigration Raid Roils Kentucky Community

By Jennifer Ludden
Published June 7, 2006 at 5:06 PM CDT

The Department of Homeland Security is stepping up immigration enforcement in the workplace. Officials say the past practice of assessing small, civil fines simply has not worked.

So instead, they're bringing criminal charges against businesses that knowingly employ workers who are in the country illegally. Last month, federal agents raided one of the largest home-construction companies in Northern Kentucky. The raid and resulting arrests sent shockwaves through the community.

Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
