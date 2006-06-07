Immigration Raid Roils Kentucky Community

The Department of Homeland Security is stepping up immigration enforcement in the workplace. Officials say the past practice of assessing small, civil fines simply has not worked.

So instead, they're bringing criminal charges against businesses that knowingly employ workers who are in the country illegally. Last month, federal agents raided one of the largest home-construction companies in Northern Kentucky. The raid and resulting arrests sent shockwaves through the community.

