Papers Show CIA Knew of Eichmann's Escape

Newly released CIA documents show that the spy agency knew the whereabouts of Adolph Eichmann, as early as 1958. Eichmann, who managed the Nazi extermination of the Jews, had fled to Argentina.

In 1960, Israeli agents abducted Eichmann and took him to Israel, where he was tried and executed. Robert Siegel talks with historian Timothy Naftali, who has examined the documents. They were among thousands of pages of CIA documents released this week.

