Network Neutrality Issue Unites Political Foes

By Laura Sydell
Published June 8, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Once again, the old cliche "politics makes strange bedfellows" is proving itself true: The liberal advocacy group Moveon.org is fighting on the same side as the Christian Coalition. That may be the most headline-catching part of an issue with a notably dull name: Network Neutrality.

Advocates on both sides of the issue say the neutrality bill pending in Congress will have far-reaching implications for all Internet users.

