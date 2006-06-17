High Schoolers Get Their Own Poet Laureate

Donald Hall was named the United States' 14th poet laureate Wednesday, but he's not the only game in town. Later this month, James Monroe High School in the Bronx will honor its first ever poet laureate, Tiffany Otero.

The laureateship was made possible by alumni Peter Levitt, who graduated from James Monroe in 1964 and wants to encourage kids in his old neighborhood. A few of Otero's poems follow.

