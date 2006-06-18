Joint Mission Moves to Establish Control in Ramadi

The U.S. military is making a fresh attempt take control of Ramadi, Iraq's largest Sunni Arab city.

Insurgents control much of the city and have mounted persistent attacks on U.S. and Iraqi forces there. Law and order has broken down, and street battles are common.

NPR's Philip Reeves is embedded with the U.S. military in Ramadi, and spent Saturday with U.S. and Iraqi forces as they went into action.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.