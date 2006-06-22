Northern Russians Fear a Putin Power-Grab

In a remote region of Russia's Arctic Far North, residents say they're the latest victims of President Putin's drive to reshape his county into a global power. Last month, authorities jailed the region's governor, Alexei Barinov, on charges of fraud and embezzlement.

Residents believe the move was part of a carefully planned scheme to dismantle the local government and take control of the region's key resource: its oil and gas reserves.

