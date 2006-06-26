© 2022
NPR News

The Brand New Heavies: 'Get Used to It'

By Farai Chideya
Published June 26, 2006 at 11:40 PM CDT

The British funk and soul group The Brand New Heavies has been flying a little below the U.S. radar since the height of their popularity, when their 1992 hit single "Never Stop" broke into the American R&B charts.

But now, after more than a decade apart, the three original band members -- U.K. natives Jan Kincaid, Simon Bartholomew and Andrew Love Levy -- and powerful vocalist and Atlanta native N'Dea Davenport have reunited for a new CD, Get Used to It.

The group got its start as an instrumental band in the mid-1980s. A few years later, the band found its voice with the addition of Davenport on vocals. The group's third album went platinum in Britain just before Davenport left for a solo career.

Levy says the group's sound is heavily influenced by U.S. funk and soul, and in Europe it evolved into a genre dubbed rare groove.

"It's soul music, but it's funky and it's got a little bit of jazz -- it's uplifting," he says.

Farai Chideya
