Israel Faces Dilemma on Military Strategy

It's the ninth day of heavy fighting in Southern Lebanon. Israeli jets bombard the region, while special forces battle with Hezbollah troops on the ground. What is Israel's military strategy?

Israel faces a quandary in its conflict with Hezbollah: There can be no end to the conflict in Lebanon without ground forces securing the border, but no government in Israel will want to leave Israeli troops in Lebanon for long. That's the view of Michael Harris, a former major in the Israel Defense Forces who has done several tours in Lebanon.

Robert Siegel talks with Harris, who is currently a professor of political science at Ferris State University. He was with one of the first intelligence units on the ground there in 1982, and was chief intelligence officer for the Northern Command.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.