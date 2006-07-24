The House that FEMA Would Build

The federal government is teaching people along the Gulf Coast how to build stronger houses.

FEMA has a traveling display featuring construction techniques that should withstand most hurricanes. The four-by-six foot "house" on wheels is actually just the wood frame. At just about every place where there's a nail holding two timbers together, there's also a metal brace on the outside.

FEMA plans to move the display throughout Mississippi through August.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.