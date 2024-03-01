How do you feel about the state of America right now? We want to hear your thoughts

Updated March 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

President Joe Biden will make his election-year State of the Union address on Thursday amid foreign conflicts and domestic uncertainty.

He's expected to address Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, as well as issues closer to home like border security, reproductive rights and the economy.

We want to hear what matters to you: how do you feel about the state of this union we're living in? What issues are top-of-mind for you? And what are you hoping to hear from Biden — and the Republicans in their response — on Thursday?

Let us know in the form below, and we will put your thoughts and questions to our expert NPR panel that will be hosting live special coverage on the night.

You can also record a video or voice memo of your question and email it to considerthis@npr.org, and it may be played on air.

BONUS: You can watch a live, in-studio video stream of NPR's special coverage of the State of the Union on NPR.org, hosted by Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep. You can also follow our State of the Union live blog and listen to NPR's special coverage broadcast on the radio, online and on the NPR App.

