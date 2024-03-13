Judge in Georgia election interference case quashes some charges against Trump

The judge overseeing the Georgia racketeering case against Donald Trump and his allies has quashed a number of charges related to soliciting officials to violate their oaths of office.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote in an order Wednesday that six of the counts in the original indictment should be removed, though other charges — including racketeering — remain against Trump and five other co-defendants.

The counts quashed include two pertaining to Trump asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find election results.

McAfee wrote: "As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying felony solicited."

Trump and the five other defendants on the order have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The order comes as McAfee considers a request from Trump and others to dismiss the Fulton County district attorney from the case for personal misconduct.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.