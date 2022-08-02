Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Updated August 2, 2022 at 11:32 PM ET

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state. The amendment could have opened the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

