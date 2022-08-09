Voters cast their ballots in Kenyan presidential election with low turnout

Some crews will be doing work on our WKMT transmitter in Water Valley this Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. 89.5 FM will be off the air starting at 9am each of those days. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.
Kenya has been a bellwether for democracy in East Africa. A dictatorship gave way to elections in the early 2000s. But since then, some of the presidential contests have been marred by violence and irregularities.
On Tuesday, while some voters camped out at a polling station as early as 3 a.m., the election was marked by low turnout and a great deal of cynicism.
Preliminary results could begin to come out Tuesday night but an official announcement of the winner is expected to take longer.
