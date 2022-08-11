© 2022
Some crews will be doing work on our WKMT transmitter in Water Valley this Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. 89.5 FM will be off the air starting at 9am each of those days. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.
A prominent Taliban cleric is killed in an explosion in Kabul

By Diaa Hadid
Published August 11, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT

Afghan cleric and senior Taliban leader Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was killed in an apparent suicide attack in Kabul on Thursday.

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
