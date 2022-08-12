© 2022
Crews will be continuing work on our WKMT transmitter tower in Water Valley over the weekend. 89.5 FM will be off the air starting at 9am each of those days. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.
The House votes on the Inflation Reduction Act

By Kelsey Snell
Published August 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT

The House votes Friday to give final congressional approval to a package of climate, health care and tax measures that Democrats have been negotiating for over a year.

Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
