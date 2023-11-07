Old Kentucky Tales S10, E1: The Henry Clay Personality Test

As Season 10 starts, Brent and Jason will discuss the, wait, hold up, what's this... Daniel Hurt is sitting in for Jason this time and its left to him alone to answer the questions on Brent's Henry Clay Personality Quiz. In fact, Daniel will be Brent's co-host for the next five episodes and I know, at the least, that I will enjoy a break from the sincere-ish meanderings of Jason (me). History Sponsors include an old ad for Joe DiMaggio's Mildest Endorsement and an 1858 ad for a Critter Gun. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.