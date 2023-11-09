Old Kentucky Tales S10, E4: An Ode to Meat Showers and Fatherless Snakes

Brent reaches for answers in the riveting 4th installment of Col. Daniel Hurt Days. Looks like they talked about meat showers and fatherless snakes. Will the discussion live up to the intrigue of that title? Only you will find out! History Sponsors include the 1980's Casio Calcu-lighter (I added a photo for this thing) and Collins' Voltaic Electric Plasters. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.