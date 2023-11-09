Old Kentucky Tales S10, E5: Happy for Jackie! - Happy Chandler and Jackie Robinson

Brent and guest host Daniel Hurt talk about KY Governor/Commissioner of Baseball 'Happy' Chandler and baseball legend/cultural icon Jackie Robinson. The story of how they changed the course of racial integration in American sports is just behind that play button. History Sponsors include a Lucky Strike's Fat Ankles ad and one for the Finger-Nail Test for Hair. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.