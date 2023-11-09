Old Kentucky Tales S10, E6: The Life-Saving Power of Peppermint

Brent bids 'hail fellow well met' and farewell to guest host Daniel Hurt. You can hear more from Daniel as host of WKMS' Morning Edition at 91.3 from Murray, KY and local TV talk show River City Presents. For his final podcast, they discuss the Great Awakening, the life of Rev. Peter Cartwright and his peppermints. History Sponsors include old ads for A.C. Gilbert Company's WWII production and Jockey's Over The Knee Underwear.
Next time, Brent and Jason launch a new era for the podcast, as we reach 100 episodes - done! The 100th episode and all new episodes will premiere with a video version, recorded at WKCTC Channel 2 studios for YouTube and local broadcast but, of course, we will still release our usual audio version for NPR, iTunes and more.
Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.