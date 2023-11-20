Old Kentucky Tales S10, E7: The 100th Episode Quiz Contest!

Brent and Jason reach 100 episodes of Old Kentucky Tales with this last installment of Season 10. Brent hosts the quiz as Jason and Todd then try to remember past episodes over the last 7 years! History Sponsors include old ads for Zenith Long Distance Radio and Wheaties! The 100th episode was recorded at the recording studio at the Paducah School of Art and Design. All new episodes now include a video version, to be recorded at WKCTC Channel 2 studios for YouTube and local broadcast, but we will still release our usual audio version for WKMS, iTunes, etc. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.