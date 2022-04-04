© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lincoln_logo_final_final_with_wkms_0.png
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S8, Ep6: Joel Hart's Broken Heart and the Woman Triumphant

Published April 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Brent and Jason recount the story of 19th century Kentucky artist Joel Hart, his marble sculpture Woman Triumphant and how it was destroyed. The History Sponsors are ads for a 1954 Method To Cure Bedwetting and Munsingwear's Horizontal-Fly Knit Briefs, with even more from Producer Appreciation Month. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Tags

Old Kentucky Tales Season 8 Old Kentucky Tales
Stay Connected
Brent Taylor
Creator and Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
See stories by Brent Taylor
Jason Donner
Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
See stories by Jason Donner