Old Kentucky Tales S8, Ep6: Joel Hart's Broken Heart and the Woman Triumphant

Brent and Jason recount the story of 19th century Kentucky artist Joel Hart, his marble sculpture Woman Triumphant and how it was destroyed. The History Sponsors are ads for a 1954 Method To Cure Bedwetting and Munsingwear's Horizontal-Fly Knit Briefs, with even more from Producer Appreciation Month.