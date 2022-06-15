Old Kentucky Tales S8, Ep7: The Land of Milk and Whiskey

Jason and Brent examine the memoir of Dr. Daniel Drake, Pioneer Life in Kentucky, with a tale of local customs, ad hoc whiskey sales and who has to milk the cows. The Fake History Sponsors include an ad for a mid-century Electric Clothes Dryer sponsored by a Kentucky power company and an ad for The Boyd-White Private Surgical Hospital in 1896. And we learn how to make Todd's namesake drink in more Producer Appreciation Month. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.