Old Kentucky Tales S8, E10: Love Potion #0

Jason and Brent are joined by WKCTC history professor Stacey Watson, as we discuss Kentucky's Henry Bibb and his experiments with love potions. The Fake History Sponsors include an ad for a 500 lb. cheese and Dr. Warner's Healthy Corset. Then Brent introduces something called Darth Lincoln? Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College