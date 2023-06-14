© 2023
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S8, E10: Love Potion #0

By Brent Taylor,
Jason Donner
Published June 14, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT
Jason and Brent are joined by WKCTC history professor Stacey Watson, as we discuss Kentucky's Henry Bibb and his experiments with love potions. The Fake History Sponsors include an ad for a 500 lb. cheese and Dr. Warner's Healthy Corset. Then Brent introduces something called Darth Lincoln? Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Old Kentucky Tales Season 8 Old Kentucky Tales
