Old Kentucky Tales S9, E1: I Think. Therefore, A.M.

Brent and Jason begin Season 9 with Paducah Life Magazine Associate Editor J.T. Crawford, who will discuss the rise of early radio in Kentucky. The Fake History Sponsors include a 1917 ad for explosives at Delaware Powder Co. in Pineville, KY and an ad from 1919, 'No Is The Answer'. Then I am vaguely remembering we try Ale-8-1? This episode is circa 2021 but totally new to release.
Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.