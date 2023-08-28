Old Kentucky Tales S9, E2: There's No "I" in Beer

Jason and Brent are joined by Todd Blume, the President of Paducah Beer Werks, to discuss the history of the location and production of this local favorite in Paducah, KY. The Fake History Sponsors include a 1918 ad for Bevera beer for mothers and a 1910 ad for PADUKA beer, as 'prescribed by physicians'. Then bonus material? I really couldn't recall.
