Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S9, E2: There's No "I" in Beer

By Brent Taylor,
Jason Donner
Published August 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
Jason and Brent are joined by Todd Blume, the President of Paducah Beer Werks, to discuss the history of the location and production of this local favorite in Paducah, KY. The Fake History Sponsors include a 1918 ad for Bevera beer for mothers and a 1910 ad for PADUKA beer, as 'prescribed by physicians'. Then bonus material? I really couldn't recall.

Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Tags
Old Kentucky Tales Season 9 Old Kentucky Tales
Brent Taylor
Creator and Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
Jason Donner
Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
