Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S9, E3: The Year Pac-Man ate Louisville

Published September 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT
Brent and Jason look back to the '8-bit invasion' of the early 1980s, so I'm guessing much totally original 80s nostalgia brilliance. History Sponsors include a 1942 ad to Smoke More! and 1988 ad for Recruiting at Hooter's. Then, as bonus material, we try yet another food. I think this brings the 'trying foods' idea to a timely end.

Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

