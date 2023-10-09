© 2023
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S9, E10: Anything but Another Abe Lincoln Anecdote

By Jason Donner,
Brent Taylor
Published October 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT
Brent and Jason will talk about good ol' Lincoln and his never-fail, go-to anecdotes, stories and witticisms. He used this way of speaking and entertaining to make his point while charming those around him. History Sponsors include an old ad for The Great Majestic Walking Cake and an 1853 ad for Grocery Store Blasting Powder. This concludes Season 9 and the next one will soon follow. We are still sitting on too many episodes and they are piling up in the Old Kentucky Radio Network hallway. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Jason Donner
Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
Brent Taylor
Creator and Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
