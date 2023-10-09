© 2023
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales, S9, E4: How to Detect Fake Civil War Injuries

By Brent Taylor,
Jason Donner
Published October 9, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT
Brent and Jason examine the sneaky ways of using fake injuries to avoid Civil War duty. History Sponsors include an old ad for a Gun and Ammunition Sale and an ad for the drink Grain-O, a coffee substitute. Then, as bonus material, I think we don't have any actual bonus material. I don't remember this for sure, but I'll let you check. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Old Kentucky Tales Season 9 Old Kentucky Tales
Brent Taylor
Creator and Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
Jason Donner
Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
