Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S9, E5: The Deep State Plot Against Ulysses Grant

By Jason Donner,
Brent Taylor
Published October 9, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT
Brent and Jason look at how dishonest cabal in Washington DC tried to take down Grant's presidency. History Sponsors include an old ad for Bien Jolie Brassieres and an ad for the Rhind Patent Kerosene Safety Lamp. Again, I don't think we had any bonus material but this was recording July 2021, too, so who knows! Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Jason Donner
Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
Brent Taylor
Creator and Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
